Proposed pedestrian crossing to Northumberland beauty spot deemed unsafe

The original plans were set to see a crossing built over the A1068 at Hadston, connecting it to the popular Druridge Bay Country Park.

However, council officers deemed the proposals unsafe, meaning a new application has been submitted that will see different safety measures put in place in a bid to protect pedestrians.

The plans came before Northumberland County Council’s strategic planning committee on Tuesday, with the £85,000 cost of the crossing to be funded via a Section 106 agreement with Miller Homes, who are building a housing development in the village.

Cllr Scott Dickinson.

The application was submitted to vary the Section 106 agreement that was put in place when the development was given permission, as the signalled crossing agreed at that time was considered unworkable and unsafe by the council’s highways team.

Instead of a pedestrian crossing, the new scheme will include the following highways safety measures:

Clearance of some shrubbery and trees at the junction and along the road to improve visibility Refresh road markings Add additional red bands on the road at two different points Erect new signage and improve the existing carriageway Improve the lighting Addition of two mains powered Interactive warning signage that show pedestrians are crossing, lettering and exclamation mark. When a vehicle is exceeding the speed limit the sign will display the speed camera symbol.

The officer’s report said that East Chevington Parish Council and county councillor Scott Dickinson, who represents the area, had been presented with the changes and had accepted them.

In a letter read out at the committee, Coun Dickinson, said the application was the result of six years of campaigning and that he was pleased a solution had finally been reached.

He added: “It isn’t what residents want in totality, but it is a start. I do hope the committee can support the recommendations.”

Speaking at the meeting, Coun Barry Flux said: “To me, this looks like we’re making a step in the right direction. The local member is happy, the parish council is happy and it improves matters.

“Any other matters will surely be sorted out in the fullness of time. I would wholeheartedly support this application.”