Proposal to create new Cramlington outdoor space named Coronation Park featuring dementia garden

A proposal to build a new park in Cramlington has been put forward by the town council.
By Craig Buchan
Published 21st Dec 2023, 13:42 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 13:42 GMT
The former Parkside School field has been acquired by Cramlington Town Council from Northumberland County Council with the aim of turning it into community outdoor space named Coronation Park.

A consultation on the first phase of the project, a ‘dementia garden’, has now been launched online.

The space is designed to provide opportunities for relaxation, exploration, and sensory stimulation and is set to feature aromatic plants, textured pathways, interactive installations, and seating areas.

Initial plans for the dementia garden are now being consulted on. (Photo by Cramlington Town Council)Initial plans for the dementia garden are now being consulted on. (Photo by Cramlington Town Council)
Initial plans for the dementia garden are now being consulted on. (Photo by Cramlington Town Council)

This will make the garden dementia friendly, but it would also aim to engage with and benefit residents of all ages and abilities.

The park could later feature a community orchard and play area.

The town council is looking for residents’ views on the idea, and have set up an online form at forms.office.com/e/kLhSD5LWpr for people to submit their thoughts, which will close on Sunday, January 7.

