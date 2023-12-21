A proposal to build a new park in Cramlington has been put forward by the town council.

The former Parkside School field has been acquired by Cramlington Town Council from Northumberland County Council with the aim of turning it into community outdoor space named Coronation Park.

A consultation on the first phase of the project, a ‘dementia garden’, has now been launched online.

The space is designed to provide opportunities for relaxation, exploration, and sensory stimulation and is set to feature aromatic plants, textured pathways, interactive installations, and seating areas.

Initial plans for the dementia garden are now being consulted on. (Photo by Cramlington Town Council)

This will make the garden dementia friendly, but it would also aim to engage with and benefit residents of all ages and abilities.

The park could later feature a community orchard and play area.