Port of Blyth installs free fishing line and net disposal facilities so items are not dumped in sea
Fishing net disposal facilities have been installed at the Port of Blyth in an attempt to reduce the number of unwanted nets thrown into the sea.
A container has been set up at the port’s South Harbour Terminal, near the commercial fishing facility, where fishermen can safely dispose of nets that have reached the end of their working life.
The gear will then be sorted and recycled by UK community interest company Journey Blue and local organisation North Sea Rejects.
Alistair Lawson, founder of Journey Blue, said: "We are delighted to have been approached by North Sea Rejects to work with them on this important conservation effort.
“It is the perfect scenario for us at Journey Blue, working as a team to be able to provide the coastal communities around the UK with a means to ensure there is no need to dump or send end-of-life fishing gear waste to landfill.
“It is a great opportunity for us to gain greater awareness of our work as well as introducing the programme across new parts of the UK.
“The material collected will be cleaned, shredded, pelletised, and put back into the manufacturing process of products using recycled ocean plastic.”
Fishing line recycling bins have also been recently installed around the port.
Edwin Dick, harbour master at the Port of Blyth, said: "It is fantastic to be facilitating a project that will undoubtedly have a huge impact on the River Blyth.
“Abandoned fishing gear is deadly to marine life and makes up a huge amount of plastic pollution within the sea.
“By working closely with our commercial and leisure fishing network we can make a huge difference."