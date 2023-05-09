A container has been set up at the port’s South Harbour Terminal, near the commercial fishing facility, where fishermen can safely dispose of nets that have reached the end of their working life.

The gear will then be sorted and recycled by UK community interest company Journey Blue and local organisation North Sea Rejects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alistair Lawson, founder of Journey Blue, said: "We are delighted to have been approached by North Sea Rejects to work with them on this important conservation effort.

Fishing gear at the end of its life can be disposed of in this blue container to ensure it does not end up in the sea or in landfill.

“It is the perfect scenario for us at Journey Blue, working as a team to be able to provide the coastal communities around the UK with a means to ensure there is no need to dump or send end-of-life fishing gear waste to landfill.

“It is a great opportunity for us to gain greater awareness of our work as well as introducing the programme across new parts of the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The material collected will be cleaned, shredded, pelletised, and put back into the manufacturing process of products using recycled ocean plastic.”

Fishing line recycling bins have also been recently installed around the port.

Edwin Dick, harbour master at the Port of Blyth, said: "It is fantastic to be facilitating a project that will undoubtedly have a huge impact on the River Blyth.

“Abandoned fishing gear is deadly to marine life and makes up a huge amount of plastic pollution within the sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad