Left to right: Cllr Anna Watson, Jason Russell, Kennedy Matthews, Mayor of Blyth Town Council Cllr Margaret Richardson, Cllr Kath Nisbet, Cllr John Potts and Kirsten Johnson.

Funding was provided from the Northumberland County Council’s Local Authority Treescape Fund which aims to increase tree planting and natural regeneration in non-woodland areas.

Blyth Mayor Margaret Richardson said: “Blyth Town Council are committed to making Blyth a greener town following the pandemic.

"We all realised the value of open spaces and nature during that time and it’s so important that we plant new trees as they have a whole host of other benefits for our environment.

"They also help to reduce carbon levels in our atmosphere, offer flood protection and create wildlife corridors with natural habitats.

“I’m delighted that volunteers have given up some of their day to help plant the trees and we will continue to hold community planting events in the future.”

Eleven species of tree were planted near Meggies Burn, ranging from bushes of Hawthorn and Holly to more substantial trees such as Scots Pine and English Oak.

Instruction on planting was given to the volunteers who turned up by Northumberland County Council while everyone was supplied with protective gloves and spades.

One volunteer who helped was 19-year-old Kennedy Matthews, from Blyth.

Kennedy is currently Miss Newcastle Atlantic and she is competing for the title of Miss United Kingdom next month.

As part of the process, Kenndy has been working within the Blyth community on projects such as litter picking.

She has also raised more than £300 for the MIND charity.