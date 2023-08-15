News you can trust since 1854
Plans to install water bottle refill station on Newbiggin promenade approved

Plans to install a water bottle refill station on Newbiggin promenade to reduce single use plastics entering the sea have received the green light.
By Ian Smith
Published 15th Aug 2023, 08:35 BST- 1 min read

An application by Newbiggin Town Council has been approved by the planning department at Northumberland County Council.

The provision of a freely available source of drinking water is a criteria of Blue Flag beach status which the town council is keen to pursue.

The water bottle refill station is supported by a grant from Sea Changers Coastal Fountain Fund.

The proposed water bottle refill station will be located on the promenade in front of the Coble Inn pub; located at the finish line of the popular weekly Parkrun. The unit will be installed onto the existing block paving unit and powder coated in blue paint work to match the surrounding street furniture.

Newbiggin would be the first coastal location in Northumberland to have this facility available.

