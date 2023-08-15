An application by Newbiggin Town Council has been approved by the planning department at Northumberland County Council.

The provision of a freely available source of drinking water is a criteria of Blue Flag beach status which the town council is keen to pursue.

The water bottle refill station is supported by a grant from Sea Changers Coastal Fountain Fund.

The proposed water bottle refill station will be located on the promenade in front of the Coble Inn pub; located at the finish line of the popular weekly Parkrun. The unit will be installed onto the existing block paving unit and powder coated in blue paint work to match the surrounding street furniture.