Plans are being prepared for an extension of Longhoughton Quarry.

A scoping report on behalf of Tynedale Roadstone Ltd (MGL Group) – a precursor to a formal planning application – outlines plans to extract an additional 2.3 million tonnes of whinstone and limestone reserves.

“These materials are highly sought after for their suitability in asphalt production for road surfacing and various construction applications," explains a report by consultants on behalf of the operator.

The proposed development includes a south eastern extension to the currently approved eastern extraction area.

The entrance to Longhoughton Quarry. File image.

It is also proposed to dump inert waste in the western part of the site, which is now exhausted of its stone reserves, prior to it becoming a nature reserve. This would likely be sourced from various groundwork projects in the Alnwick area.

The anticipated average output is 275,000 tonnes per annum over a period of eight to nine years, with the area being restored within two years thereafter.

The area would be worked in two phases. The first would be worked over a period of four years with a second phase being worked for four to five years.

"The intention is to prepare the future extraction at Longhoughton Quarry prior to its required cessation in 2029, within an area that is considered to have limited environmental impacts,” explains the report.

“The proposed amendments to the approved restoration scheme in the western area of the site is in response to a site investigation that reviewed the historical extraction operations and found that the southern rock face which is close to the C80 has stabilisation concerns.

“The aim is to ensure that the restoration of the site area is carried out to a high standard, so it is intended to amend the approved restoration scheme to include works that stabilise the rock face and create a safer environment through the importation of inert material.

"This would involve the importation of 570,000m³ inert material with progressive restoration to be completed by 2039, over a period of 15 years.”

Longhoughton Quarry has been established since after the Second World War, with permission for extraction first granted in 1947.

It has been under new management since 2022.