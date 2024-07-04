Plans lodged for more electric vehicle charge points in Alnwick
Osprey Charging Network has submitted an application to build a substation and eight ultra-rapid electric vehicle charge points at Willowburn Retail Park.
It already has several charge points near M&S Food Hall but plans more close to the B&M store currently under construction.
A report on the applicant’s behalf states: ‘Our proposal will serve as a vital new piece of infrastructure for both locals and for visitors. Further, it will serve to increase footfall at the local shops and businesses.’
It states: ‘Osprey Charging Network believe that, through the installation of this charging hub and others like it, we will be providing essential charging infrastructure to support the rapidly growing number of BEV drivers in the local area.
‘While electric vehicles currently only account for 2.9% of the vehicles on UK roads, that number is expected to rise to over 30% by 2030.’
