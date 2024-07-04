Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been lodged to create more charging points for electric vehicles in Alnwick.

Osprey Charging Network has submitted an application to build a substation and eight ultra-rapid electric vehicle charge points at Willowburn Retail Park.

It already has several charge points near M&S Food Hall but plans more close to the B&M store currently under construction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A report on the applicant’s behalf states: ‘Our proposal will serve as a vital new piece of infrastructure for both locals and for visitors. Further, it will serve to increase footfall at the local shops and businesses.’

Willowburn Retail Park in Alnwick. Picture: Northumberland Estates

It states: ‘Osprey Charging Network believe that, through the installation of this charging hub and others like it, we will be providing essential charging infrastructure to support the rapidly growing number of BEV drivers in the local area.