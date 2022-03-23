Plans for new 20 turbine Berwickshire wind farm
A new 20 turbine windfarm in Berwickshire which would generate 100 megawatts of green energy has been placed on the planning agenda.
A scoping application document has been submitted to Scottish Borders Council for the development on land west of Dunside at Longformacus in Duns.
The application for the Dunside Wind Farm comes from Wearside-based EDF Energy Renewables Ltd and would incorporate turbines with maximum tip heights of 260m.
The site in the Lammermuir Hills is owned by Roxburghe Estates and is 1km east of the existing Fallago Rig Wind Farm, enabling use of the existing access infrastructure and grid connection.
EDF say that should the development proceed, it would “make an important contribution to helping Scotland achieve its 2045 net zero target and, at the same time, support the Scottish economy by increasing Scotland’s supply of green energy.”
The wind farm would generate enough low carbon energy to power 60,000 homes, it is asserted.
Sarah Dooley, principal project manager at EDF Renewables UK, said: “Dunside Wind Farm has the potential to make a lasting and valuable contribution to the Scottish Borders, generating clean, green energy; empowering local communities and supporting Scotland’s net zero carbon targets.
“We look forward to sharing our plans with local communities at our consultation events.”
A scoping report notes: “There are a number of operational and proposed wind farms in the vicinity, most notably Fallago Rig, which abuts the western boundary of the site, the very extensive Crystal Rig and Aikengall schemes to the north east, and Dun Law straddling the A68.”