Plans approved for on-street electric vehicle charge points in Northumberland

Cabinet members at Northumberland County Council have unanimously agreed a proposed strategy which will see the installation of 75 on-street EV charge points across the county in each of the next three years.

The charge points will be installed at locations which will best meet the needs of both residents and visitors.

Council leader Glen Sanderson said: “This is great news as it will help encourage our residents to make the switch to EV and become more environmentally friendly.

“Around 23,000 households in Northumberland do not have access to off-road parking and would struggle to charge an EV without this dedicated infrastructure.

"Having these publicly available charge points will allow EVs to become a viable and attractive option for many more of our residents - not just those with off-street parking.”

The boost to the county’s EV infrastructure supports the council’s ambition for Northumberland to be a carbon neutral county by 2030.

Over the next eight years the council aims to have around 30% of cars owned in Northumberland as EVs in order to reach this target.