Vincent Wildlife Trust (VWT) is working with the National Trust in Northumberland to encourage the pine marten, one of Britain’s rarest mammals, to thrive once again.

Thanks to the National Lottery Heritage Fund, a vital part of the project is the launch of the new Pine Marten Haven in partnership with National Trust at Wallington.

Visitors can learn about the animals while enjoying a visit to the estate. The haven site will include a new wildlife viewing hide and pine marten information boards along a nature trail.

Pine martens had been declared extinct in Northumberland by the beginning of the 20th century. However, in the early 2000s, a small number of sightings had been reported to VWT – suggesting their return.

The pine marten is one of Britain's rarest mammals. (Photo: David Baird)

In 2018, during VWT’s Back from the Brink Pine Marten Project, a volunteer captured trail camera footage of a pine marten in Kielder Forest. This was the first confirmed evidence of the species in the area for over a century.

Back from the Brink ended in 2021 with more than 60 records of pine martens in Northumberland being verified.

Their current project, Martens on the Move is now taking the next step in pine marten conservation and engaging communities, volunteers and organisations to help improve habitats and prepare for the species expanding into new areas.

Dr Stephanie Johnstone, project manager, said: “Thanks to this partnership and the National Lottery players we have been able to create this Pine Marten Haven here at Wallington to share the story of this amazing native species with visitors from near and far.

“VWT first started working to monitor and support pine marten recovery in Northumberland in 2017 and since then, the passion of local communities and organisations from across the north of England for this slowly recovering native carnivore has been an inspiration.”

Dan Iceton, Ranger at Wallington added: “At Wallington, we’re proud to be playing a key role in supporting the expansion of pine martens across Northumberland in partnership with Vincent Wildlife Trust.

“We’ve installed 13 den boxes in partnership with Forestry England and we’re improving woodland connectivity through extensive tree and hedgerow planting, which will not only help pine martens move into the estate but also to travel more freely through the landscape.”