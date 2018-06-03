PICTURE GALLERY: Amazing shots of dolphins off north Northumberland

Dolphins have been putting on quite a show off the north Northumberland coast this weekend.

We’ve put together a gallery of fantastic photos from some of those lucky enough to be treated to the spectacular displays.

On Friday evening, a pod of up to 40 of the creatures was filmed on a mobile phone by Kate Durie from a small motorised rowing boat after her boyfriend Callum Hewitson’s brother Connor spotted them from the shore at Seaton Point.

Amy Baird was on a speedboat near the coast at Beadnell, heading towards Dunstanburgh, yesterday afternoon when she spotted dolphins leaping out of the water near the boat and got an awesome close-up of one of them with a fish.

Beth Houghton was also lucky enough to spot dolphins on a trip to the Farne Islands.