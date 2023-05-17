Petition calls for Northumberland Estates solar farm project to be scrapped

Backworth couple Max and Jowita Seed have started a petition calling for the development to be scrapped. So far it has 93 signatures.

Mr and Mrs Seed have strongly criticised the development and spoke publicly against the application at North Tyneside Council’s planning committee meeting. However, despite this, the application was narrowly granted.

The couple are continuing a campaign to halt construction claiming the consultation process prior to the meeting was too limited and poorly advertised. They are also worried about how such a large development could affect locals and the environment.

The proposed site.

Max said: “I fully support the move to green energy and I do see solar as part of the solution but there were four other possible sites identified by the applicant.

“Why sacrifice the green belt and green space when there are other places it could go.”

Jowita commented: “There are better alternatives. including roof-tile panels. We don’t feel that this has been given enough attention as opposed to the solar farm.

In response, North Tyneside Council said the application has been through its planning process with the opportunity to raise objections during that time.

Northumberland Estates responded to the accusations laid in the petition stating an ecological assessment of the development demonstrated a biodiversity net gain. The firm also countered claims from the petition that the site was chosen because the green space would be cheaper to develop.

The company stated: “The site was fully assessed and was selected from several different landscapes as the most viable scheme with an on-grid connection.”

Barry Spall, development planner, Northumberland Estates, said: “We are pleased to have obtained planning permission. Once fully operational, the 28-megawatt capacity site will offset 7,487 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually and has the potential to power nearly 9,000 homes each year.