Work to plant more than 16km of hedgerow has been completed at a former surface mine in Northumberland as part of a project to restore the site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mining operations at Shotton Surface Mine, near Cramlington, stopped three years ago and the pit’s former operator Banks Mining is now returning the land to agricultural and conservation use.

A mixture of native species have been used within the hedgerows, while a seasonally wet habitat area has been created in the southern portion of the site for local wildlife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Hutchinson, landscape manager at the Banks Group, said: “The restoration of our surface mines has always been given the same priority as the mining operations.

Banks' landscape manager Richard Hutchinson at the Shotton site. (Photo by Banks Group)

“Restoration provides a great opportunity to deliver environmental, landscape, ecological, and recreational benefits to local communities and wildlife.

“The new hedgerows and habitat areas at Shotton provide both places where local wildlife can thrive and direct biodiversity benefits for the local environment.

“There is more work to do before the restoration is finished, but it is great to see the land being used once again by the farmers growing crops for food production and by local people for recreational purposes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 36,000m of fencing has been installed across the site and around 56,000 trees and shrubs have been planted to create 43ha of woodland.

The hedgerow project is complete but other restoration work at the site is continuing. (Photo by Banks Group)

This work has been ongoing for 11 years, starting while the site remained operational.

The underdraining of the site’s fields is ongoing and will be followed by recultivation, reseeding, and the laying of an additional 10km of tracks. Banks expects to complete this work within a year.

A £3m investment from Banks and landowner Blagdon Estate was used to turn material from the site into the Northumberlandia land sculpture in Cramlington, which has become a well-known local attraction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard said: “We have had lots of comments about how surprised people are at how quickly work has been carried out and how well the site looks.

“Our mining operations have led to the creation of a wide range of invaluable community assets, with Northumberlandia naturally being the best-recognised of them all.

“It is extremely pleasing that the far-sighted decision by Banks and the Blagdon Estate to invest in creating something special at Shotton that would boost the region’s overall tourism offering has paid off so spectacularly.”