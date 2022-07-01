Osprey couple produce four more chicks at Kielder nest in Northumberland

The duo – known as Mr and Mrs YA - began breeding together in 2013 when they had their first offspring.

Since then 22 of their chicks have successfully fledged and this year’s brood of four more chicks should see them hit the quarter of a century mark.

Joanna Dailey, from the Kielder Osprey project, said: “Their impact on our growing osprey population has been tremendous. Ospreys are pretty faithful to each other and these two are the perfect match.

Martin Davison, Forestry England ornithologist, with an osprey chick ringed in Kielder Forest.

"He’s an excellent hunter and brings back plenty of fish feed the family. She is just as effective as a mother, making sure each chick gets a share and keeping them warm.

"They are always one of the earliest couples back from their wintering grounds in Africa. Not surprisingly we've become very attached to them."

Ospreys were extinct in England as a breeding species in the 20th century. They returned to Kielder Water & Forest Park in 2009 after nest platforms were erected, producing the first chicks in Northumberland for at least 200 years.