One of wildlife charity’s youngest members will march for nature at major London rally

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Saturday 22nd June, thousands of people will unite for nature in the centre of London for the largest ever gathering of nature lovers at the Restore Nature Now! march.

The event is backed by over 250 nature, wildlife, and climate groups - including The Wildlife Trusts, as well as high-profile campaigners such Chris Packham, Liz Bonnin, and Dr Amir Khan.

With the UK already on track for another record-breaking year of temperatures, added to 1 in 6 species at risk of extinction, there has never been a more important moment for politicians to understand how much nature matters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The march will be legal, peaceful, and inclusive. There will be family-friendly performance art, sculptures, and singing.

Young campaigner Seren Studholme all set for London.

A group of Northumberland Wildlife Trust supporters will be heading to the event from this region to call on all political parties to commit to tackle the nature and climate crises by, amongst other things, bringing back the UK’s lost wildlife, tackling the climate emergency and addressing river pollution and water scarcity.

Included in the group will be one of its youngest members - eight-year-old Seren Studholme from North Tyneside. Seren, whose mother Rhiannon is Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Eco Mentor is already a keen conservationist, with an absolute love of hedgehogs.

When she’s not litter picking on her local beach and installing insect feeding stations in the garden, Seren is busy raising awareness amongst her peers about the importance of hedgehog highways and has her own hedgehog house in the garden - which is currently occupied. She recently organised a book sale raising £175, which she donated to Hedgehog Street, the UK charity set up to increase hedgehog populations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhiannon Studholme, Northumberland Wildlife Trust Eco Mentor and Seren’s mother says: “Despite the 4am start on the Saturday morning, Seren is getting really excited about marching at the event in London and has already made her banner to take with her. She has decided to use her voice to stand up for the ‘little guys,’ to raise awareness and ask the government to protect our pollinators.”

Mike Pratt, Northumberland Wildlife Trust Chief Executive says: “Saturday 22nd of June will see the largest-ever gathering of wildlife lovers, standing side-by-side to tell politicians they must take the nature and climate crises seriously. The hum and buzz of wildlife is disappearing from our lives, people are fed up with polluted rivers and many people are already suffering from the effects of extreme weather events.

“I am especially delighted that eight-year-old Seren will be joining us on the march to make her voice heard. She will be representing the next generation of wildlife conservationists who are vital for the future of the planet and who knows, we may have a future wildlife presenter with us on our march.”

Chris Packham, TV Broadcaster and Wildlife Campaigner says: "As conservationists and environmental groups, we have to accept that the dire state of nature- both in the UK and globally- has happened on our watch. So, now's the time for bolder action, stronger demands, braver tactics, and a new way of working… together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ticking a box, signing a petition, sharing a post - it’s simply not enough when we are facing the collapse of our living systems. It’s time for all of us to take to the streets, shoulder to shoulder, whoever we are and demand our leaders Restore Nature Now."

Dr Amir Khan, NHS doctor, television doctor and vice-president of The Wildlife Trusts, says: “As nature and climate decline, we all pay the price. Poorer natural resources affect our economy and a more polluted and a greyer environment affects our health and leads to increased costs to the NHS. Yet despite the obvious issues, nature isn’t valued in the same way our other national assets are.

“That’s why I am backing the Restore Nature Now march. We’ll be walking shoulder to shoulder and giving a joint voice for our struggling wildlife. I hope you can join us.”