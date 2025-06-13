Ogle Sewage Treatment Works upgrade completed to boost local water quality
The project at Ogle Sewage Treatment Works (STW), near Belsay, included the construction of a new storm tank and site enhancements to ensure that it continues to effectively serve the local community.
These improvements will help reduce the chances of spills from storm overflows, improving water quality in the Ogle Burn and River Blyth.
The work was carried out by Northumbrian Water’s partner, Mott MacDonald Bentley.
Chris Bond, project manager at Northumbrian Water, said: “This work is part of a wider investment to protect local watercourses and support a growing population. The upgrades at Ogle STW will help improve water quality in nearby rivers and streams, including the Ogle Burn.
“I’d like to thank residents for their patience and understanding while we carried out these essential improvements.”
