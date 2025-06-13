Ogle Sewage Treatment Works upgrade completed to boost local water quality

By Andrew Coulson
Published 13th Jun 2025, 10:17 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A £100,000 investment to increase capacity at a sewage treatment works and help protect the environment in an area of Northumberland has been completed by Northumbrian Water.

The project at Ogle Sewage Treatment Works (STW), near Belsay, included the construction of a new storm tank and site enhancements to ensure that it continues to effectively serve the local community.

These improvements will help reduce the chances of spills from storm overflows, improving water quality in the Ogle Burn and River Blyth.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The work was carried out by Northumbrian Water’s partner, Mott MacDonald Bentley.

The project at Ogle Sewage Treatment Works included the construction of a new storm tank and site enhancements.placeholder image
The project at Ogle Sewage Treatment Works included the construction of a new storm tank and site enhancements.

Chris Bond, project manager at Northumbrian Water, said: “This work is part of a wider investment to protect local watercourses and support a growing population. The upgrades at Ogle STW will help improve water quality in nearby rivers and streams, including the Ogle Burn.

“I’d like to thank residents for their patience and understanding while we carried out these essential improvements.”

Related topics:Northumberland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice