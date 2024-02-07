Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The investment will see the renewal and replacement of elements of the site, helping to protect the environment and make sewage treatment more efficient, as well as enabling the site to continue to meet the demands of local population growth.

The water company and its supply partner, Mott MacDonald Bentley, are set to start work on site in March, with the project due to be completed by the end of March 2025.

Northumbrian Water’s project manager, Mat Simmonds, said: “Delivering wastewater treatment that is fit for the future, meets the needs of our customers, and which protects the environment, is core to our business, and this investment reflects that, including protecting local watercourses, including the River Coquet.”

The old bridge at Felton.

Earlier this month the water firm also announced a £840,000 investment on the River Aln.

A new underground storm tank – approximately the size of two shipping containers - at its sewage treatment works on the edge of Whittingham, will help protect the river from pollution.

The investment will increase the site’s capacity, to cope with increased volumes of water from both population growth and climate change.

The tank will hold storm water and wastewater from homes at times of heavy rainfall, ready to be treated when flows reduce, protecting against the risk of spills to the environment.

Work is being carried out by Northumbrian Water’s partner, Esh-Stantec and is expected to be complete in July.