Activity from Northumbrian Water’s Bin the Wipe team will increase and customers in high-blockage areas will receive letters and visits from sewer workers raising awareness of the impacts of sewer flooding.

During visits, teams on the ground will be monitoring pipes and using innovative tools to identify where the wipes are being flushed from to help educate customers and reduce blockages and risks of sewer flooding.

Northumbrian Water has seen up to a 91% decrease in the amount of wipes in the sewer network in areas that the campaign has already taken place.

The Bin the Wipe campaign aims to stop people from flushing wipes for good.

Teams use innovative devices to help them trace where the wipes are coming from.

Simon Cyhanko, head of wastewater networks for Northumbrian Water, said: “Wipes are without doubt the biggest problem that our teams face every day and the risk from flushing wipes is that it can lead to some really awful impacts on our customers – such as internal sewer flooding.

“Our Bin the Wipe campaign has seen extraordinary levels of success in the areas that it has been so far, and this year we really plan on ramping this up in order to make flushing wipes a thing of the past.

“So please help out our teams and protect your property by binning all wipes, whether they are baby wipes, makeup wipes or even if they claim to be flushable.”