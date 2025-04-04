Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A project to upgrade part of the sewerage network to help protect the River Coquet in Northumberland from the risk of sewer flooding has been completed.

Northumbrian Water has invested £500,000 in the work, which has seen the conversion of a pumping station in Warkworth to one which utilises a wet well, a tank that holds wastewater ready to be pumped. This will help to protect the environment, including the river, during storms.

The station sits in a flood risk area next to the river on The Stanners, and the work will enable it to continue operating and pumping the combined sewage and rainwater in the system, even if it is flooded, keeping these vital services flowing.

Work was carried out by Northumbrian Water’s partner, Retroflo, over a four month period, planned with assistance from Warkworth Parish Council and Northumberland County Council to avoid impacting the tourist season.

The River Coquet at Warkworth.

Northumbrian Water’s project manager, Christopher Bond, said: “This has been an important investment for the area, helping to protect the Coquet and the wider environment. Converting the pumping station to a wet well reduced the risk of sewer flooding and adds resilience to the network, including in storm conditions.

“We’d like to reiterate our gratitude to Warkworth Parish Council and Northumberland County Council during the planning and delivery of this project, as the area is environmentally and economically sensitive.”

Last month, Northumbrian Water completed the refurbishment of four clarifiers – which remove sediment and other impurities from the raw water at the start of the treatment process – at Warkworth Water Treatment Works.