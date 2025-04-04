Northumbrian Water completes £500,000 scheme to prevent sewer flooding on the River Coquet at Warkworth

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 4th Apr 2025, 11:33 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A project to upgrade part of the sewerage network to help protect the River Coquet in Northumberland from the risk of sewer flooding has been completed.

Northumbrian Water has invested £500,000 in the work, which has seen the conversion of a pumping station in Warkworth to one which utilises a wet well, a tank that holds wastewater ready to be pumped. This will help to protect the environment, including the river, during storms.

The station sits in a flood risk area next to the river on The Stanners, and the work will enable it to continue operating and pumping the combined sewage and rainwater in the system, even if it is flooded, keeping these vital services flowing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Work was carried out by Northumbrian Water’s partner, Retroflo, over a four month period, planned with assistance from Warkworth Parish Council and Northumberland County Council to avoid impacting the tourist season.

The River Coquet at Warkworth.The River Coquet at Warkworth.
The River Coquet at Warkworth.

Northumbrian Water’s project manager, Christopher Bond, said: “This has been an important investment for the area, helping to protect the Coquet and the wider environment. Converting the pumping station to a wet well reduced the risk of sewer flooding and adds resilience to the network, including in storm conditions.

“We’d like to reiterate our gratitude to Warkworth Parish Council and Northumberland County Council during the planning and delivery of this project, as the area is environmentally and economically sensitive.”

Last month, Northumbrian Water completed the refurbishment of four clarifiers – which remove sediment and other impurities from the raw water at the start of the treatment process – at Warkworth Water Treatment Works.

Related topics:WarkworthNorthumberlandWorkNorthumberland County Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice