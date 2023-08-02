The force’s rural crime team has been working with the Environment Agency to run visible patrols between the River Tyne and the River Blyth, one of which took place on Wednesday, July 26, and educate visitors to the areas on how they can minimise the impact to wildlife.

The goal is to prevent environmental damage and reassure the local community, as well as to look out for antisocial behaviour.

Sergeant Calum Meikle, part of the rural crime team, said: “When we conduct these patrols together, it sends a clear message to the local communities that we hear their concerns, and are committed to tackling the issues which affect them and the surrounding areas.

A joint patrol out on the water. (Photo by Northumbria Police)

“We all have a duty to protect the marine life, wildlife, and habitats that we are so lucky to have in this part of the country.

“Through visible patrols and, most importantly, education we can ensure everyone can be aware of the simple changes and steps they can take to reduce the pressure on our unique marine life.”

David Shears, Environment Agency senior fisheries enforcement officer, said: “Patrols such as these allow the Environment Agency to work closely with partners such as Northumbria Police to target fisheries and rural crime.

“A joint presence ensures that we are able to detect and deter a range of illegal activities over a large area.