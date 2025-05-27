Northumbria Healthcare supports ‘No Mow May’ to boost biodiversity

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust has been doing its bit to boost biodiversity.

It has reduced mowing throughout May at its sites to allow wildflowers to flourish, providing essential food and habitats for pollinators like bees and butterflies.

Clare Winter, head of sustainability at Northumbria Healthcare and co-chair of the North East & North Cumbria Provider Collaborative Sustainability Group, said: “NHS trusts in our region are taking a united approach this May through No Mow May. Enhancing biodiversity across our extensive NHS estate brings wide-ranging environmental and health benefits. By working together, we’re not only protecting pollinators but also engaging our communities in the importance of local action. Even small changes can make a meaningful difference.”

As part of this ongoing commitment, the trust has partnered with Climate Action North to develop a Rewilding (Biodiversity) Action Plan across several sites. A key recommendation of the plan includes reducing grass cutting in specific areas during spring and summer to promote wildflower growth.