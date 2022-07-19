Northumberlandia scultpture wins award

The landform sculpture near Cramlington won the site delivering best economic activity award.

The Lady of the North, managed by Northumberland Wildlife Trust, attracts an estimated 90,000 visitors each year.

Over the course of the past year, the visitor centre café has been revamped with new menus introduced and a new counter installed which has led to increased visitor interest and very positive comments.

Northumberlandia. Picture: Steven Morris

The café is a not-for-profit trading arm of the charity, where all sales support the running of the site and improving the facilities.

In the past year, its programme of events and activities for people of all ages has tripled.