Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

To join in with the spirit of Earth Day, staff at Northumberland Zoo shared some of their important projects in a short video that takes part in the popular ‘of course’ trend, which went viral on TikTok at the start of 2024.

The trend is used by creators to highlight a part of their identity and then mention the daily situations they encounter, but Northumberland Zoo put a spin on this format by including residents from the zoo to update us on the types of eco-friendly ways they operate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From their conservation efforts with Livingstone's Fruit Bats and native species such as White-clawed Crayfish and Harvest mice, to using their resident scavengers to recycle, Northumberland Zoo has it covered when it comes to playing their part for a healthy environment.