Northumberland Zoo staff recreate a TikTok trend to share some of their projects on Earth Day
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
and live on Freeview channel 276
To join in with the spirit of Earth Day, staff at Northumberland Zoo shared some of their important projects in a short video that takes part in the popular ‘of course’ trend, which went viral on TikTok at the start of 2024.
The trend is used by creators to highlight a part of their identity and then mention the daily situations they encounter, but Northumberland Zoo put a spin on this format by including residents from the zoo to update us on the types of eco-friendly ways they operate.
From their conservation efforts with Livingstone's Fruit Bats and native species such as White-clawed Crayfish and Harvest mice, to using their resident scavengers to recycle, Northumberland Zoo has it covered when it comes to playing their part for a healthy environment.
Check out their video here.