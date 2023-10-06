Northumberland Zoo get involved with harvest mice conservation project
Harvest mice are classified as Near Threatened in the UK and a priority species for conservation protected by law. The majority of the remaining populations are located in the south of England.
They had a thorough on-site veterinary examination and health check from zoo vets prior to being released in a suitable habitat at a field site near Druridge Bay.
They will help boost the existing populations by adding additional bloodlines to the local area and become a vital food source for many native predators, an important role in the existing ecosystem.
Each mouse weighs the same as a 10p piece and they are Britain’s only mammal with a prehensile tail, which they use for grip and balance as they climb along branches and plants.
Sophie Webster, Northumberland Wildlife Trust, said: “Northumberland Wildlife Trust has had great success with its previous harvest mice release on East Chevington and we are delighted to continue this important work with Northumberland Zoo.”
The zoo’s large selection of individual tanks allows for multiple bloodlines and offspring to be managed so they can breed and release small groups of mice throughout the warmer months of the year to continuously top-up the populations moving forward.
Staff will continue to work with the Northumberland Wildlife Trust to carry out further releases and assist with population surveys monitoring the wild populations of harvest mice.
Maxine Bradley, zoo manager, hopes to encourage visitors to get involved.
She said: “Anyone can get involved and help play an important role in protecting this iconic species and other native wildlife in many ways.
"Wildlife does not like manicured lawns and one of the easiest ways is to leave long grass and ‘wild’ patches in your gardens and at parks, this helps to create small wildlife corridors and havens where nature can thrive.”
Local wildlife charities appreciate help with harvest mice nest surveys, recording sightings to the Mammal Society and wildlife record centres.
Watch the zoo’s video featuring the mice vet check and their first 2023 release on their YouTube channel.