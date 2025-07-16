A school of dolphins performed an incredible aerial acrobatic display for delighted tourists off the Northumberland coast.

The 12 mammals leapt into the air while hunting for a fish supper in the waters around Amble.

Pensioner Linda Johnson couldn't believe her luck when the pod came just 50m (164ft) away from the town's pier.

One shot appears to show one dolphin balancing another on its nose as they leap and dive beneath the waves.

A pod of dolphins off the coast of Amble. Picture: Linda Johnson/SWNS

The 71-year-old said calm weather and smooth seas gave her a clear view of the marine animals performing shortly after 11am on Thursday, July 10.

Linda said: “They are big animals, it’s always nice to see two together.

"They were hunting fish, but I don’t know why the breach happened, it was lovely to see. They’re probably happy. People say they’re performing.

“They’d just paid a visit to Amble, they were going north to Berwick and they just stopped off at Amble while hunting fish.

"We have a Facebook group where we can track them, but they aren't guaranteed to come by us.

"The sea was lovely and flat so you could see them doing huge breaches and jumping into the air."

Since posting the pictures on social media, Linda’s snaps have been viewed and shared hundreds of times.

One social media user said: “They look like the Torvill and Dean of the dolphin world! What a stunning display.”

As well as dolphins, there have also been several sightings of orca pods off the Northumberland coast this summer.