Northumberland Wildlife Trust to use drones in annual survey to minimise disruption to Druridge Bay wildlife

Drones will be used to conduct annual surveys at Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s West Chevington site for the first time in order to reduce habitat damage from footfall.

By Craig Buchan
Published 16th Mar 2023, 13:09 GMT- 1 min read

The survey, which checks habitats, water quality, flood risk, and plant health on the 327 hectare Druridge Bay site, has previously been conducted by staff and satellite images, so the use of drones should speed up the process and provide better quality images.

Northumberland Wildlife Trust conservation officer Alice McCourt said: “Drone technology has come on in leaps and bounds in the past couple of years so it made sense for us to start using one for our survey work.

“The West Chevington site is currently a mosaic of woodland, grassland, and lower-quality arable land with a system of ponds, ditches, and streams, so there will certainly be things worth surveying once the snow clears.”

Conservation officer Alice McCourt with the new drone. Image: Duncan Hutt
Survey results will inform plans to boost pollinating species, reduce downstream flooding, and enhance ponds for birds and other species.