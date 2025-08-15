Northumberland Wildlife Trust has lost one of its biggest and most passionate supporters of wildlife conservation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Angus Lunn MBE, a naturalist whose dedicated actions were crucial to securing protected status for the Border Mires in North Northumberland, has passed away.

Angus was one of the original members of the Northumberland and Durham Naturalists’ Trust which began life in 1962 until it became Northumberland Wildlife Trust in 1971.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Until his sad passing at the weekend, he was one of the wildlife charity’s vice-presidents and an active trustee. He had also been Chair of its Conservation Committee for over 35 years.

Angus Lunn MBE.

A lecturer in natural sciences at Newcastle University until his retirement, Angus’ knowledge of upland vegetation was immense.

He produced the first vegetation map of the whole of Northumberland based substantially on his own field work and, through this, he identified and mapped the Sphagnum Bogs in the west of the County.

Angus was key to the establishment of a protection and restoration project on the Border Mires which started over 50 years ago, at the same time as Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s formation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The largescale project, which restored over 2,000 hectares of peatlands across the Border Mires around Kielder Forest, cleared conifer plantations, blocked thousands of agricultural ditches, and created 130 wader pools to help rare birds such as curlew to return to the area.

As head of Adult Education at Newcastle University he instigated a new qualification: the Certificate in Nature Conservation and in January 2023 he received an MBE for his services to education and peatland conservation.

In addition Angus played an important role in protecting native woodland and other rare habitats in Northumberland, wrote the first management plan for the Trust’s Whitelee reserve, was actively involved in the Trust’s management plans for the Rothbury Estate.

Mike Pratt, Northumberland Wildlife Trust chief executive says: “Angus was a visionary who, right until the end, was helping Trust continue to achieve lasting change for wildlife and raise awareness about conservation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The mere fact that he considered the need to ensure nature’s recovery since the start of our Trust in 1971 and before, is truly remarkable.

“His passing has left a gaping hole in our organisation which will take a lot of filling. We will miss him dearly.”