Northumberland Wildlife Trust issues wildfire warning amid hot weather
A spell without rain means many heathlands, moorlands and grasslands are ‘tinder dry’ and run the risk of catching fire from the tiniest hot ember or spark which would leave the land scorched and nature without a home.
In recent summers, some parts of the UK experienced the driest weather since 1935.
In this region, even by mid-April this year, it was exceptionally dry with the peat on the wildlife charity’s Whitelee Moor reserve seriously affected as the sphagnum moss that covers peat turned from green to white which resulted in the peat.
This was not only a fire risk, but also affected the many birds, mammals and insects relying on the mosses for survival.
The wildlife charity is now asking visitors to its reserves to: pack a picnic, not a disposable BBQ, only light BBQs or campfires in authorised locations with a fire pit where there are extinguishers available, extinguish cigarettes or matches and never throw them onto the ground, and take litter home
Anybody spotting smoke, or flames should make sure they are safe and then dial 999 immediately.
Duncan Hutt, Northumberland Wildlife Trust Director of Conservation says: “Changing weather patterns, including longer, drier spells, means wild places are much more susceptible to wildfires.
"These events are devastating for wildlife and communities, destroying precious habitats, and costing enormous of money.
“It’s brilliant that people want to go out enjoying nature, but we urge everyone to act responsibly. Don’t become tragedies for nature.”