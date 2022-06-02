Ditch the barbecue and have a picnic instead, say Northumberland Wildlife Trust.

The Trust is asking visitors to its reserves and the wider countryside to:

Pack a picnic, not a BBQ Only light BBQs or campfires in authorised locations where there are fire extinguishers available Extinguish cigarettes or matches and never throw them onto the ground Take litter home because discarded bottles and cans can cause fires If you spot smoke, or flames, make sure you’re safe and dial 999 immediately

Geoff Dobbins, Northumberland Wildlife Trust estates manager says: “Our landscapes are under more pressure than ever before as temperatures rise and changing weather patterns mean they are more susceptible to wildfires.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A BBQ or stray cigarette may set light to a much-loved beauty spot leading to destruction that takes decades to repair.

“Please join us in taking care of them and acting responsibly.”