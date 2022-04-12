Northumberland wildlife charity launches £25,000 fundraising appeal

Last year a £2m donation from The Reece Foundation enabled Northumberland Wildlife Trust to purchase a 327-hectare site at West Chevingon.

However, the Trust now needs to raise £25,000 via its Wilding West Chevington Appeal to develop specific plans to enable work to start on fighting climate change.

From April 22-29, the Big Give Appeal’s Green Match Fund is offering nature lovers a ‘double your donation’ opportunity, which will see their donations to the appeal doubled.

West Chevington. Picture: Alice McCourt.

The wildlife charity hopes people will support it as it needs to raise £25,000 for the vital surveys and planning work, which have which must be carried out before the restoration work on the land can begin.