Northumberland wildlife charity launches £25,000 fundraising appeal
An appeal has been made for support for a Druridge Bay nature project.
Last year a £2m donation from The Reece Foundation enabled Northumberland Wildlife Trust to purchase a 327-hectare site at West Chevingon.
However, the Trust now needs to raise £25,000 via its Wilding West Chevington Appeal to develop specific plans to enable work to start on fighting climate change.
From April 22-29, the Big Give Appeal’s Green Match Fund is offering nature lovers a ‘double your donation’ opportunity, which will see their donations to the appeal doubled.
The wildlife charity hopes people will support it as it needs to raise £25,000 for the vital surveys and planning work, which have which must be carried out before the restoration work on the land can begin.
Money raised via The Big Give will help fund land surveys, GIS mapping, aerial photography, soil sampling and the development of a number of rewilding methods.