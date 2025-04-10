Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A long-running scheme to plant millions of trees across Northumberland has received a significant boost from central Government.

The Great Northumberland Forest was launched in 2021 aims to create more wooded landscapes in a bid to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra)-funded scheme supports planting of individual trees, hedgerows and copses as well as small and larger woodland areas, which are collectively known as the Great Northumberland Forest, as opposed to one continuous forest in the conventional sense.

A report presented to Northumberland County Council’s cabinet said that “significant momentum” garnered over the last year had seen Defra agree to increase funding by £1.7 million to increase tree planting this year.

Launch of the Great Northumberland Forest at Kirkharle Courtyard in 2021.

Deputy leader Richard Wearmouth said: “We have been working on this for a long time. It has been incredibly successful. We wanted something that was both useful in terms of forestry for the future in terms of the construction industry, but also reflects our huge desire to have much more biodiversity and to have people spending more time in the countryside, enjoying everything Northumberland has to offer.”

The council currently has a dedicated team of five working on the Great Northumberland Forest programme.

Council leader Glen Sanderson added: “Northumbrians can be very proud of the council and the Government for getting this set up to make sure we do see a forest that is appropriate and open to all to enjoy.

“We have a team across the county who are helping us build this, not just into a dream but an ambition and a reality.”