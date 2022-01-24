Northumberland waste collection: How to book a bulky waste collection and how much it costs

If you’ve taken all you can to the tip and now need to book a bulky waste collection, we have the information you need.

Got something that’s too big or heavy for your bin? Here are further details about the service offered by Northumberland County Council, and how you book it.

This service is for households only, not businesses.

How much is it?

The charge for the service is £18 for one item, £36 for between two and four items and £72 for between five and eight items.

A 25% discount is available for people claiming council tax support or housing benefits.

What sort of items are applicable?

Bulky waste collections are usually available for items which are too big or heavy for your usual waste collection, or cannot be taken to the tip.

Examples include beds, wardrobes, sofas, white goods and other electricals such as CD players and computer equipment.

When do collections take place?

Items for collection should be placed outside the person’s property in an accessible location on the allocated day.

A resident does not have to remain at home for the collection, as long as the items are outside.

They should be placed outside by 7am on collection day.

For more information and to book your slot, visit the council’s website here.

