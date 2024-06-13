Northumberland urged to 'do its bit' for animals as RSPCA marks 200th anniversary
In 2023, the charity took 31,947 calls across England and Wales to its emergency line during its birthday week - more than any other week of the entire year – and dealt with 5,573 incidents involving pets, wild and other suffering animals.
Some 27 of the incidents were in Northumberland, with the charity dealing with a total of 1,518 separate incidents across the county throughout 2023.
It has been incredibly busy again this year with more than 330,000 calls – including one to a disused lime kiln in Shilbottle in March when a badger was safely rescued after falling 10ft (3m).
This year, the charity expects their birthday week to again be one of our busiest of the year and hopes to get one million people involved with a new tool that teaches how to quickly help an animal in need.
RSPCA chief executive, Chris Sherwood, said: "We know we can't do this alone - and the support of our friends in the animal welfare sector, and the public, is set to be more important than ever as we all look to work together to create a kinder, better world for all animals.
“Animals are now facing some of the biggest threats in our history, from climate change to intensive farming, the cost of living and the ongoing effects of the pandemic.
“Whether it’s transferring animals to the vet, sharing advice online, or contacting our rescuers to respond to cruelty and neglect, we can all do our bit for animals."
