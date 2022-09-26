The cash has come from the government’s Nature for Climate Fund, and aims to help landowners in the county create more diverse woodland areas, whatever the shape or size.

More trees in the area will help ease the risk of flooding in many areas, will provide more places for nature to thrive and will also help Northumberland County Council hit carbon neutral targets.

The funding will also allow The Great Northumberland Forest team help landowners plant in smaller areas, which would not normally qualify for financial help via the Forestry Commission’s English Woodland Creation Offer fund.

Mark Child programme manager of the Great Northumberland Forest, council leader Glen Sanderson and woodland officer Kirsten Johnson.

Mark Child, programme director for the Great Northumberland Forest, said: “This is fantastic news. For the first time, we can help the landowners who want to plant at all scales.

“We will continue to help on the larger-scale projects, but we now have the resources to help landowners plant in smaller parcels, whether that’s community orchards, shelter belts for farmers or getting diverse forestry projects off the ground.“If you have land and are interested, please get in touch and we will work with you to develop your planting proposal.”Each application considers how planting can enrich existing ecosystems, which is vital in protecting struggling species, such as the red squirrel and Peatlands.

For more information, see www.northumberland.gov.uk/Economy-Regeneration/Programmes/Rural-Growth-and-Innovation/Great-Northumberland-Forest.aspx.