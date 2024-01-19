Northumberland residents urged to take part in the RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch
The world’s largest garden wildlife survey provides a snapshot of how garden birds are faring in the UK.
In 2023, over half a million people across the UK took part, counting more than nine million birds, with the house sparrow taking the top spot as the most commonly seen bird, followed by the blue tit and starling. An impressive 3,201 of those people were from Northumberland.
This year’s event takes place from January 26-28 and people are asked to spend an hour watching and counting the birds in their garden, balcony or local park, then send their results to the RSPB.
Beccy Speight, RSPB’s chief executive, said: “With birds and other wildlife now facing so many challenges due to the nature and climate emergency, every count matters.”
To take part, sign up at www.rspb.org.uk/birdwatch