Northumberland residents are being encouraged to take part in the RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch over the last weekend in January.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The world’s largest garden wildlife survey provides a snapshot of how garden birds are faring in the UK.

In 2023, over half a million people across the UK took part, counting more than nine million birds, with the house sparrow taking the top spot as the most commonly seen bird, followed by the blue tit and starling. An impressive 3,201 of those people were from Northumberland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s event takes place from January 26-28 and people are asked to spend an hour watching and counting the birds in their garden, balcony or local park, then send their results to the RSPB.

A robin. Picture: RSPB

Beccy Speight, RSPB’s chief executive, said: “With birds and other wildlife now facing so many challenges due to the nature and climate emergency, every count matters.”