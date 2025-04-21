Northumberland residents asked to name their favourite tree as part of What a Wonderful World Festival
The event is returning for its fourth year, with events being held across Northumberland between June 26-29 at venues in Alnwick, Rothbury and Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Hauxley Wildlife Centre.
The festival brings the arts and sciences together to raise local awareness of the climate emergency and bio-diversity loss.
One of the Festival’s themes this year is ‘Celebrating Trees’, with an exhibition of art from community groups guided by local artist Anna Corbett on display at the Playhouse from June 25 to July 5.
The trees around the ruined cottage at Blawearie on Bewick Moor are a favourite of committee member Liz Anderson.
“The walk up to Blawearie has been a favourite of mine for over 50 years,” she said. “The group of trees round the cottage come into view first and mark not only the cottage but also the site of the garden behind the cottage hidden within an outcrop of rock. Now barely visible but quite clear when we first visited are little paths and tiny terraces built up for flowers and bulbs.”
