Northumberland ranked as UK's third most beautiful national park
Research recently revealed only 6% of the total land area of UK national parks are currently managed effectively for nature, with Northumberland being one of few to have promising statistics when it comes to health.
Travel experts at Bounce analysed UK national parks on their social media posts, Google searches and customer review data and unveiled Northumberland as the third most beautiful in Britain.
The Lake District was crowned the most beautiful national park in the UK, scoring a perfect 10 out of 10, taking the top spot for all four factors in the index, scoring particularly highly for TikTok views at 525.2 million and Instagram posts.
The Peak District National Park ranked second, with 9.29 out of 10, and Northumberland National Park and Snowdonia took joint third place, with a scores of 8.22 out of 10.
