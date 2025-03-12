Northumberland National Park is calling on pet owners to keep their dogs on leads to ensure the safety and well-being of the park’s diverse ecosystem.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the arrival of warmer weather, Northumberland National Park welcomes an influx of visitors, while simultaneously becoming a crucial habitat for pregnant and young animals and wildlife, from farm livestock to ground-nesting birds.

The park authority have therefore launched campaign, 'Take the Lead’, highlighting the importance of responsible dog ownership to balance the needs of wildlife, livestock and people who live and work in the National Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dog owners are urged to follow these guidelines: keep dogs on leads to safeguard wildlife and farm animals, and dispose of dog waste properly by using public bins or take it home.

Walking a dog in the Breamish Valley. (Credit: Ryan Edy)

Uncontrolled dogs can cause significant harm to the environment in Northumberland National Park, chasing livestock and leading to distressed and miscarrying animals. Improperly disposed dog waste also poses health risks to animals and humans and can pollute the environment.

Margaret Anderson, senior ranger, said: “Northumberland National Park is a living, working landscape, and everyone's cooperation is needed to keep it safe. During lambing season, pregnant ewes are especially vulnerable to miscarriage if stressed by dogs.

"Additionally, ground-nesting bird species like curlew, oystercatchers, and lapwing return to the uplands to rear their young in spring, making them susceptible to disturbances from off-lead dogs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Even the most well-behaved dog can be distracted by wildlife, so don’t rely on recall alone. Through the ‘Take the Lead’ campaign, we aim to ensure that pets, wildlife, and livestock can all coexist harmoniously.”

The Sill, refreshment kiosk at Northumberland National Park.

Gary Pickles, ranger for Hadrian’s Wall Path National Trail, emphasises responsible dog ownership: “The countryside is not just a place of leisure, it’s also a workplace for staff from the National Park Authority and our partners, farmers, and small businesses.

“Proper disposal of dog waste in public bins, or taking it home if no bin is available, prevents health risks, environmental damage, and unsightly litter in our beautiful landscapes.

“The campaign aims to encourage pet owners to visit the National Park responsibly, not only during the spring, but all year round.”