It is one of eight community projects sharing £14,950 through the new Northumberland National Park Communities Fund.

The ‘Friends of Harbottle Castle’ project aims to engage with local people from Harbottle, Coquetdale and Redesdale to further raise or create an awareness of the long history and heritage of the area, with a particular focus on Harbottle Castle and its community during the medieval times.

The funding will go towards the creation of a virtual ‘visitor centre’, walk and cycle guides and public engagement events.

Harbottle Castle.

John Sadler from Friends of Harbottle Castle said: “The project helps people to understand and develop an interest in the castle, but also to see how the built environment reflects a long and turbulent history and how this is firmly rooted in the whole history and ecology of Redesdale.”

Northumberland Wildlife Trust (Red Squirrels Northern England) has also received funding to sustain efforts to conserve red squirrel populations in the corridor between Bellingham and Falstone, including Hareshaw Linn.

Other projects to receive funding are: Tyne Valley Community Rail Partnership (TVCRP), Greenhead Parish Council (Tipalt Wetlands Project), Haltwhistle Partnership (Haltwhistle Living Landscapes), Cycling Minds CIC (Cycling Minds Project), Miscreations Theatre Ltd (The Wilding Theatre Project) and Wark Parish Council (Stonehaugh Activity and Play Centre).

Applications are currently open for the next round of the Fund. The closing date is Monday, June 27. To register interest and receive more information about how to apply, contact: [email protected].