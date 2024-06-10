Northumberland Green Hub – A Network for People and Planet

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Northumberland Green Hub (NGH) is just nine months old, and it’s growing fast. The Hub is a community-led network for individuals and community groups involved in environmental, climate and sustainability issues.

NGH was created in recognition of the fact that many individuals and community groups in north Northumberland are doing fantastic work, but all were working in relative isolation and could really benefit from being part of a welcoming and energetic network to keep them connected.

Hub members initially joined from the north of the county. However, word has spread, and people are now joining from further afield. Members represent a diverse range of community groups, projects and parish councils from the Scottish to the Cumbrian borders. Anyone interested is welcome to join as an individual member, or on behalf of a community group.

The network is home to an enormous wealth of knowledge and expertise and counts an organic farmer, several ecologists, a clutch of wildlife experts, as well as community food growers, artists, warmer homes surveyors, researchers, repairers, computer trainers etc., amongst its numbers.

Hub Members at a Community Event

To spread the word and connect members, the network has a website and uses the WhatsApp Community to host 10 self-managing discussion groups which members can join. These groups enable members, often separated by large geographical distances, to connect discuss or ask for help and advice. Interest topics currently include: Biodiversity and Wildlife, Water Quality, Community Food Growing, Living Well with Less, Warmer Homes, Art and Culture and Transport & Active Travel.

The Hub also produces a Monthly Digest which goes out to all members. The purpose of the Digest is to advertise community’s events and projects, broadcast calls for volunteer help and promote local success stories.

Enabling people to meet face to face is critical for success; new contacts are made, working partnerships created, and support given. The Hub hosts 4 community events a year with everyone coming together to take part in facilitated workshops, learn about projects happening around the county and network over coffee and biscuits. To date, there have been three community workshops, the most recent in April 2024 when the Northumberland County Council Climate Change Team gave a preview of the 2024 – 2026 NCC Climate Action Plan. Members put questions directly to officers and discussed the implications for their communities. The next event is on Saturday July 20th at the St James Centre, Alnwick, when it’s the members turn to take centre stage and share the projects and solutions to the challenges they are tackling.

