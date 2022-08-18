Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 10,000 saplings will be offered to residents, schools, community groups, and town/parish councils.

Charities and businesses will also be offered free tree saplings as part of the giveaway, with eight different sapling species currently on offer, all of which are reportedly suitable for small, medium, and large green spaces. With even those with limited space said to be able to apply.

It is hoped that the trees, which are said to be small cell grown plants, sourced from the UK, will help to absorb and offset carbon emissions as the council sets its sights on achieving net neutrality by 2030.

The trees come provided with a biodegradable shelter guard, cane and planting and aftercare instructions.

Council leader, Glen Sanderson, said: “It is fantastic to be able to offer thousands of free trees across Northumberland for a third year in a row.

"We were one of the very first councils to introduce this scheme, and we have been hugely pleased with the take up.

“Last year the scheme was hugely popular so if you are considering planting a tree this winter, I would encourage you to apply sooner rather than later so that you do not miss out.

"The free tree scheme is a wonderful opportunity for communities to come together, learn new skills and get outdoors.”

To find out more about how Northumberland County Council aims to tackle climate change, visit www.northumberland.gov.uk/climatechange.