Northumberland forestry project awarded £720,000 for new tree planting

The Great Northumberland Forest project is not one single forest, but a plan to plant millions of new trees across the county, which already has 20% tree coverage – double the England average.

It forms part of the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs’ (Defra) Community Forests and Woodland Creation Partnerships scheme.

The programme is funded by the Government’s £750 million Nature for Climate Fund which is supporting plans to treble tree planting rates by the end of this Parliament.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP at the launch of the Great Northumberland Forest in November 2021.

Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan said: “This funding is really welcome news and a real boost for Northumberland as we continue to lead the way with tree planting.

“I will continue to bang the drum for the importance of tree planting: they are such an incredible natural resource and of course are sustainable.

"Planting more trees is not only vital to supporting habitats, they also store carbon, stabilise the soil and are beneficial in the fight against flooding.”

Collectively around 2,300 hectares of trees – equivalent to around 3,220 football pitches – will be planted by March 2023 as part of this year’s £44.2 million funding allocation.

It is estimated the planting will see 600,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide absorbed by 2050 valued at nearly £100 million.

It will also deliver wider environmental, biodiversity and social benefits worth over £30 million by 2050.

Lord Zac Goldsmith, Forestry Minister, said: “Our economies, livelihoods and wellbeing all rely on nature.

“As well as tackling the impacts of climate change and biodiversity loss, this significant funding will create diverse treescapes across the country and improve the health and wellbeing of local communities by giving them more opportunities to enjoy nature on their doorstep.”

Sir William Worsley, Forestry Commission chairman, added: “The social, environmental and economic benefits of being in woodlands are well-documented, helping local communities to be happier, healthier and more pleasant places to live.