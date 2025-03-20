Plans for a new solar farm in the outskirts of Newcastle have been unveiled.

Northumberland Estates is proposing to build a solar park on a 34-hectare patch of green belt land in Blucher.

The company, which is the Duke of Northumberland’s development arm, says that the scheme would operate for 40 years and generate enough energy to power 8,795 homes annually.

Its plans are for a 21-megawatt solar farm south of Blucher and Walbottle, north of Hospital Lane.

Northumberland Estates wants to build a solar farm on land in Hospital Lane, south of Blucher in Newcastle. Photo: Northumberland Estates.

Barry Spall, development planner at Northumberland Estates, said: “Our aim is to contribute to the transition towards a low-carbon future by developing and managing renewable energy assets. In addition to producing low-carbon energy, the project will also deliver a range of economic and community benefits and supports Newcastle City Council’s target to become a carbon-neutral city by 2030.”

Northumberland Estates claimed that the development would produce an estimated annual saving of 4,915 tonnes of CO2, equivalent to removing 2,730 cars from the road, and support 65 jobs during its construction.

The company previously won approval for a solar panel site in Backworth, North Tyneside, despite concerns about building on green belt land.

Northumberland Estates said that “rigorous assessments” had been carried out on the Blucher site to confirm it was suitable for a solar farm and that the land would be restored to agricultural use after the site’s four-decade operation was finished.

Northumberland Estates said that it would review local feedback following public consultation before submitting a planning application to Newcastle City Council.