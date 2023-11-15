Northumberland Estates resubmits plans for nearly 100 new homes in Amble
Its ‘lifetime neighbourhood’ scheme comprises 40 two and three bedroom houses meeting identified needs for smaller and retirement homes and 58 independent supported living apartments (1 and 2 beds).
Last November, the Duke of Northumberland’s development company withdrew a previous application in agreement with Northumberland County Council to allow further site investigation.
The original application proposed 48 supported living apartments, 35 residential apartments and ten homes but was withdrawn before a planning committee meeting where officers had recommended it be refused.
Over the subsequent months, Northumberland Estates and the council have been working on a re-designed development, including moving the supported living apartments to the eastern end of the site and updating the design to reduce scale and massing.
The main access to the site will now be via Riverside Park due to community concerns over crossing the Braid, a popular area of green space.
Northumberland Estates say the scheme is designed to provide a range of housing types to deliver mixed communities with on-site care as needed.
The Amble area has a significant need for extra-care accommodation, according to an independent housing needs assessment, and both the housing type and design was supported by adult social services.
Northumberland Estates' development planner Guy Munden said: "Supported living promotes independence by enabling people to live in their own homes.
"Despite widespread support for the original planning application, some residents expressed concerns about the loss of open space at the Braid.
"In the new application, we have addressed those concerns in full, providing alternative access through the existing residential estate."