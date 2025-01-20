Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new habitat creation scheme by Northumberland Estates is set to provide a home for wildlife species at Buston Links.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This important project will provide new habitat for birds and other wildlife to live, at the area which is just south of Alnmouth in the Northumberland Coast National Landscape.

The land is owned by Northumberland Estates, which is overseeing the project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme focuses on the replacement of an old culvert, which will enable the creation of extended and enhanced areas of saltmarsh, brackish and freshwater habitat. This will provide habitat for a range of species, such as wading birds like Curlew and Redshank.

Buston Links, near Alnmouth

As well as replacing the culvert, the bridleway will be improved by raising it above the flood level. Together, this creates and enhances wildlife habitat in this location which will allow space for nature to move as sea levels rise due to climate change.

A spokesperson for Northumberland Estates said: “We are proud to work with the Northumberland Coast National Landscape team and local partners to deliver a programme of work that will enhance biodiversity and support nature's resilience in the face of climate change.

"By creating and improving habitats at Buston Links, we’re not only providing vital spaces for a variety of species, but also ensuring this beautiful area remains accessible and sustainable for generations to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To carry out the work, large machines will be on site until February and like any other civil engineering schemes, it will look destructive initially. Access for the public along the bridleway and Northumberland Coast Path will be maintained throughout the works.

Buston Links, near Alnmouth in Northumberland

After the work has been completed, this project is likely to have multiple benefits in terms of biodiversity, climate, and landscape, while improving access too.

The scheme has been funded in collaboration with the Northumberland Coast National Landscape through Defra’s Farming in Protected Landscapes programme. Local contractor Haywood Contracting will undertake the works.

For more information, please get in touch with Nature Recovery and Farming in Protected Landscapes Officer Mark Middleton on [email protected].