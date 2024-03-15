Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As part of this year’s budget, the council is investing more in litter picking as part of its commitment to the environment and countryside. They also welcome the Keep Britain Tidy campaign, which was founded by Women’s Institute members in 1954 and is coming up for its platinum anniversary.

To mark Keep Britain Tidy’s 70th year, people are encouraged to get involved by picking up 70 items or bags, or spending 70 litter-picking and then post their participation on social media with the hashtag #PlatinumPledge.

Cllr Colin Horncastle, cabinet member for looking after our environment, said: “Protecting our natural environment is a real priority for this council and we want everyone to play their part in keeping our county clean.

The campaign is encouraging people to get outdoors and take pride in their communities. Picture: Pixabay

“Whether it’s the local park, green space, beach or just the local streets we'd encourage as many people as possible to get involved and we’ll support them with the right equipment.”

To contact the council for bagged litter removal or for litter picking equipment, send an email via [email protected].

Keep Britain Tidy’s chief executive, Allison Ogden-Newton OBE, said: “The Great British Spring Clean simply would not be possible without the backing of our community partners.

“The Great British Spring Clean is a fantastic way for councils to support residents to really show their pride in where they live, and connect with like-minded people, while taking serious and immediate action to protect the environment on their doorstep.”

Northumberland County Council is also supporting the charity’s Big Bag Challenge, which asks the public to pledge on their website to pick one bag or more of litter from streets, parks, beauty spots and beaches to protect communities and wildlife habitats.