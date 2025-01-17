Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northumberland County Council has given the green light for a new Air Quality Strategy to improve public health and the environment.

This initiative aligns with the council’s environment policy and net zero targets, as they aim to address air pollution and protect Northumberland’s ecosystems over the next five years by focusing on reducing pollution from road traffic, integrating air quality considerations into planning and construction, collaborating with industries and businesses to minimise emissions and enhancing monitoring systems.

The strategy also looks at educating the public about air quality to position Northumberland as a clean air destination.

Cllr Gordon Stewart, cabinet member for looking after our communities, said: “We know our county is renowned for its fresh, clean air, but we also recognise the critical importance nationally of improving air quality.

Northumberland County Council lay out their Air Quality Strategy. Image by Ed White from Pixabay

“Air pollution is a pressing public health concern directly linked to conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), heart disease and certain cancers, with vulnerable groups disproportionately affected.”