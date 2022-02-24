Northumberland council's plea over balloon releases

An appeal has been issued not to release balloons in Northumberland.

This method is often used for events and memorials with good intent, but the local authority says it can have a devastating impact on the local marine environment and wildlife.

Once released, they very quickly drop back down to earth with their tattered ends and floating pieces being eaten by some marine life, or other animals becoming tangled in the debris – causing injury, illness and great suffering.

Although biodegradable options are available, these still take months or even years to break down.

The council is encouraging people to think about other less damaging ways to pay tribute to a loved one such as planting a tree or flower bed, using jam jar lights, a memorial plaque or organising a memorial walk for a chosen charity.

A spokesman for the local authority said: “While many people are aware of the environmental impacts of balloons, a few well-meaning people and organisations do still release them.

“People assume the term biodegradable means harmless, but this is simply not the case. No balloon is environmentally friendly.

“We do appreciate this is a sensitive and emotional issue, as balloon releases are often organised to mark the death of a loved one.

“However, we also recognise the concerns of farmers, environmentalists, biologists and animal lovers, and their work to raise awareness of and tackle this problem.