Coast Care volunteers took part in the litter pick.

Nearly 300 people donned their gloves and picked up litter between Blyth and Belhaven, near Dunbar.

The event was coordinated by Sea the Change, who formed a partnership with around 20 other organisations to lead beach cleans at 26 coastal locations on the 100 mile stretch of coast.

Participants included sea cadets, girl guides, walkers, snorkelers, divers, sea swimmers, SUPers and even members of a Dunbar choir.

Litter pickers at Beadnell.

Liza Cole, Sea the Change’s education project officer, said: “It’s so inspiring to know that so many people, from all walks of life, took part in the Cross Border Coastal Cleanup.

"The environmental challenges that we are facing in the world today are so huge that sometimes it can feel like we are powerless to do anything about them.

"But we’re not! As last Saturday showed, we all have a part to play.

"It may seem that we are only doing a small thing, but when all these small things are added together, they make a big difference.”

Participants in the cross-border coastal clean-up.

The event was sponsored by Farne Salmon and Trout.

Angus Forbes, Farne’s environment and projects manager, said, “What a fantastic result, incredible to hear how big an area has been cleaned and what an astounding amount of rubbish was collected by so many willing volunteers.

"Hats off and well done to Sea the Change, you co-ordinated an amazingly worthwhile event and even arranged perfect weather for everyone to enjoy their day.”

Over 400kg of rubbish was collected.