Northumberland College Zoo has welcomed a rare baby Goeldi monkey as part of its conservation breeding programme.

Born on December 27, the animal is a vital addition to supporting the survival of the Goeldi monkey population - a species classed as ‘vulnerable’ by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and sits on the organisation’s Red List of Threatened Species.

Northumberland College Zoo is a member of the European Endangered Species Breeding Programme (EEP) for the vulnerable Goeldi's monkey and received a pair of the tiny primates from Five Sisters and Blackpool zoos in 2023.

With the aim of contributing to the population held in captivity and raising awareness of these primates, the zoo is helping to conserve the wild population and their habitat.

Steven Sykes, resource manager, said: “We are delighted and excited by Rosa giving birth.

“As part of the conservation breeding programme we are really pleased to be able to contribute to the captive population supporting the survival of the vulnerable wild population of Goeldi's monkeys.”

Animal Management student Lacey Gallagher added: “I was so excited to see the new baby Goeldi's monkey when we returned after .

“It's great to be able to experience conservation breeding here at my college and learn about their husbandry and care.”

The baby Goeldi monkey was born in December and is said to be thriving at the zoo.

Goeldi's monkeys are classified as a vulnerable species due to the deforestation of their natural rainforest habitat in South America. Northumberland College's Zoo at Kirkley Hall has first-hand experience of breeding monkeys in captivity and contributing to the conservation programme.